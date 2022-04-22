Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Artificial Intelligence and international trade

Some preliminary implications
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/13212d3e-en
Authors
Janos Ferencz, Javier López González, Irene Oliván García
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ferencz, J., J. López González and I. Oliván García (2022), “Artificial Intelligence and international trade: Some preliminary implications”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 260, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/13212d3e-en.
Go to top