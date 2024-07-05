Opportunities and benefits of digital trade

The trade-cost reducing impact of digital connectivity translates into a quantitatively significant trade flow increasing effect. On average, a 1% increase in domestic digital connectivity is associated with a 2.1% increase in domestic trade and a 1.5% increase in international trade. The impact of digital connectivity on trade is found to be a little larger for high-income countries than it is for emerging economies.

The benefits of growing digital connectivity extend beyond “digital” sectors. They are, as expected, largest for digitally deliverable services, but are also significant for manufacturing and for agriculture and food produce. The digital transformation is key for traditional sectors.