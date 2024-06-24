Since the mid-1990s, OECD countries have been sharing information on their policies, practices and experiences with regard to addressing environmental and, more recently, social issues when providing export credits.

The most recent agreement, the 2024 Recommendation on Common Approaches for Officially Supported Export Credits and Environmental and Social Due Diligence (Recommendation on Common Approaches), encourages the use of stringent international standards and good international industry practices among export credit providers, thereby contributing to sustainable development.