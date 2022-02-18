Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Shrinking Smartly in Estonia

Preparing Regions for Demographic Change
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/77cfe25e-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Rural Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Shrinking Smartly in Estonia: Preparing Regions for Demographic Change, OECD Rural Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/77cfe25e-en.
Go to top