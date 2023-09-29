Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regions in Industrial Transition 2023

New Approaches to Persistent Problems
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5604c2ab-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Regions in Industrial Transition 2023: New Approaches to Persistent Problems, OECD Regional Development Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5604c2ab-en.
Go to top