Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regional Innovation in Piedmont, Italy

From Innovation Environment to Innovation Ecosystem
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7df50d82-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Regional Innovation in Piedmont, Italy: From Innovation Environment to Innovation Ecosystem, OECD Regional Development Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7df50d82-en.
Go to top