With many regions in OECD countries facing declining working age populations, the geographical dimension of migration has become crucial for regional development. Where migrants settle within countries and how much they contribute to the local economies are important questions for policy makers. This report aims to address these questions using two novel datasets that offer internationally comparable information on migration and migrants' labour market integration across cities, towns and rural areas in OECD countries. The report also analyses different dimensions of regional development and provides new evidence on how migrants contribute to regional income, innovation, international trade and labour markets.
The Contribution of Migration to Regional Development
Report
OECD Regional Development Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 January 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
29 September 2023
-
5 July 2023
-
15 February 2023
-
27 June 2022
-
21 June 2022
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024