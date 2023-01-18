Regional productivity, local labour markets, and migration in Australia

This paper offers an overview of recent trends in regional employment and productivity, and describes the characteristics and geographic distribution of migrants in Australia. Additionally, it provides insights on the relationship between migration, employment, and productivity at the regional level in Australia as well as in other OECD regions. It shows that migrants in Australia are more likely to live in metropolitan regions and have much higher average education relative to native-born than in other OECD countries. Yet, despite their higher level of education, migrants have lower employment rates, mainly arising from a low labour market participation of foreign-born women. It also documents that regions with a higher share of migrants also have higher native employment rates and higher levels of labour productivity.