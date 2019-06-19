This policy brief assesses the potential of entrepreneurship to be used as a tool for the integration of refugees into the labour market. It discusses the challenges faced in business creation by these potential entrepreneurs, as well as the opportunities created by their situation. It also discusses different policy approaches used to support refugees in business creation and the keys to their success. This policy brief is part of a series of reports produced by the OECD on inclusive entrepreneurship. The series includes policy briefs on women’s entrepreneurship, youth entrepreneurship, senior entrepreneurship, access to business start-up finance for inclusive entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship among people with disabilities, as a well as the report series “The Missing Entrepreneurs”.
Policy brief on refugee entrepreneurship
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Abstract
