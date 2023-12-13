This paper provides novel evidence on the regional impact of international migration on native employment and wages in Australia, using unique administrative individual-level panel data covering all residents from 2011 to 2018. Employing a differences-in-differences estimation strategy and a well-established shift-share instrumental variable (IV) approach based on census data from 1981, the study addresses potential endogeneity concerns related to migrant settlement patterns. The analysis reveals a positive impact of migration on native employment across all skill levels, ages, and genders, while wages remain unaffected. Examining the drivers of the employment effect shows that the arrival of migrants leads to a substantial increase of newly employed natives in the region and a decrease in the number of previously employed natives, with the former outweighing the latter. Most of the dynamic results from geographic mobility rather than labour market transition.
The impact of migration on regional labour markets in Australia
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper27 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper15 May 2024
-
Working paper18 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
Working paper20 March 2024
-
Working paper6 March 2024
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
Case study18 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
9 February 2024