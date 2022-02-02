Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Allocation of competences in policy sectors key to migrant integration

In a sample of ten OECD countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dc4a71c5-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “Allocation of competences in policy sectors key to migrant integration: In a sample of ten OECD countries ”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 25, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dc4a71c5-en.
Go to top