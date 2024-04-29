Skip to main content
Towards Balanced Regional Development in Croatia

From Strategy Design to Implementation
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/3c0779cf-en
OECD
OECD Multi-level Governance Studies
OECD (2024), Towards Balanced Regional Development in Croatia: From Strategy Design to Implementation, OECD Multi-level Governance Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3c0779cf-en.
