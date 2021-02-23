Skip to main content
Decentralisation and Regionalisation in Bulgaria

Towards Balanced Regional Development
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/b5ab8109-en
OECD
OECD Multi-level Governance Studies
OECD (2021), Decentralisation and Regionalisation in Bulgaria: Towards Balanced Regional Development, OECD Multi-level Governance Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b5ab8109-en.
