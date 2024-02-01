C-Game: Understanding psychological work preferences through gaming

Pupils play the C-Game independently on a computer or tablet.

Their task is to activate / construct buildings and fill vacancies in them, a task similar to creating advertisements by answering a set of questions. When the answers are correct, the vacancies are filled. In the initial phase of the game, the construction of each of the 24 buildings requires answering two questions that are drawn from the 48-question RIASEC questionnaire. The answers are then compiled into an interest profile that can be accessed after completing the first level of the game.

After entering the second level of the game, the facilitator asks them to collate their information by opening their interest profile and noting their vocational interest profiles, and the occupations that the system generated from their answers in the first level of the game for consideration.