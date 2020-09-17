Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Future of Regional Development and Public Investment in Wales, United Kingdom

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e6f5201d-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Multi-level Governance Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), The Future of Regional Development and Public Investment in Wales, United Kingdom, OECD Multi-level Governance Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e6f5201d-en.
Go to top