Public investment and infrastructure

Subnational governments - states, regions, and municipalities – play a key role in public investment, particularly in key infrastructure projects essential for economic development and well-being. Across the OECD, subnational governments account for nearly 60% of total public investment on average. 

 

When well-managed, public investment is a catalyst for the growth and development of regions and cities. A place-based approach to investment with effective multi-level governance systems enables countries to maximise investment returns and support regional development.

