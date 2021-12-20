Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Unlocking infrastructure investment

Innovative funding and financing in regions and cities
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9152902b-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Unlocking infrastructure investment: Innovative funding and financing in regions and cities, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9152902b-en.
Go to top