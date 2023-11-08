Skip to main content
Fiscal equalisation and regional development policies

Is there a case for enhanced synergies?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0d28a879-en
Authors
Antti Moisio, Miquel Vidal Bover
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Cite this content as:

Moisio, A. and M. Vidal Bover (2023), “Fiscal equalisation and regional development policies: Is there a case for enhanced synergies?”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 58, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0d28a879-en.
