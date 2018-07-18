Migration: Regional and local development

More than half of the migrant population in the OECD (53%) lives in large metropolitan areas, compared to 40% of the native population. However, there are strong opportunities for migrants’ integration in non-metropolitan areas.

As migrants settle unevenly across and within countries, the opportunities and challenges associated with migration vary significantly across places. Within OECD countries, there is a 15 percentage-point difference in the share of migrants across large regions.

The OECD collects detailed and internationally comparable data to offer insights into the settlement patterns of migrants and their contribution to regional development. This includes regional labour force participation, income, innovation, international trade, and labour markets.