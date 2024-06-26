Skip to main content
Migration and regional development in Australia

Migrants are vital to Australia's population, contributing to economic growth and regional development. Many migrants in Australia are highly educated, holding at least a university degree, and are well integrated into the labour market. OECD analysis shows that migrants boost regional labour productivity, native employment growth, and regional innovation.

