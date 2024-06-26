Australia has one of the most educated migrant populations among OECD countries, with nearly six in ten migrants holding a university degree or higher. This contrasts with around four in ten native-born Australians. The educational gap between native-born Australians and migrants is the largest among the OECD countries.
Migration and regional development in Australia
Migrants are vital to Australia's population, contributing to economic growth and regional development. Many migrants in Australia are highly educated, holding at least a university degree, and are well integrated into the labour market. OECD analysis shows that migrants boost regional labour productivity, native employment growth, and regional innovation.