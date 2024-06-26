In Australia, migrants concentrate in cities, especially Melbourne and Sydney where migrants make up half of the population, and in the western parts of the country. Rural areas in the southeast have the fewest migrants - around 8% of the population. In Australia, like other OECD countries, migrants often choose cities for better jobs and closer community networks. In Australia, more than eight out of ten migrants live in metropolitan regions, compared to less than seven out of ten native-born Australians. This means only 18% of migrants live outside metropolitan regions, while 33% of native-born Australians do.