Some manufacturing activities, for example the production of steel and basic chemicals, are among the economic activities that are most difficult to decarbonise. They are particularly concentrated in certain regions. These regions are also often more vulnerable socially and economically than others, with lower income per capita for instance. Given the region-specific risks and opportunities, harnessing local action of governments, citizens, businesses and workers, is key for a successful and just transition to climate neutrality.
Regional industrial transitions to climate neutrality
The OECD Programme for Regional Industrial Transitions to Climate Neutrality supports governments, citizens, businesses and workers in the transformations regional economies need to undertake to reach climate neutrality.
Our mission
The Programme identifies regions and activities with particularly big challenges to reach climate neutrality. It supports policymakers at all government levels to put in place measures to make the transformations happen, taking into account regional characteristics. For example, regions differ in their future demand for hydrogen and their access to hydrogen infrastructure. In some regions, businesses in key sectors may find it particularly difficult to integrate new emission-free technologies, or workers may be unskilled to do so. The Programme helps businesses detect risks such as costs from failed investments. It also highlights potential opportunities such as low-cost renewables and regional comparative advantage. Businesses can work together to better develop and exploit climate-neutral infrastructure. SMEs can benefit the most from cooperation in local and regional business networks.
Hydrogen demand to decarbonise chemicals and steel production in Europe (petajoule)
US$ 5
trillion per year globally
The cost of delaying action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet the 1.5C target is estimated to be USD 5 trillion per year globally which is 7% of annual world GDP.
38%
lower than the national average
Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita and wages are up to 38% lower in the regions that are set to be most affected by the transformation.
Publications
This report shows what reaching climate neutrality by 2040 means for Hamburg businesses and identifies key actions they need to undertake.Learn more
Rural transitions to net zero GHG emissions in KoreaLearn more
Some manufacturing activities are among the most difficult human activities to make climate neutral and they are typically regionally concentrated. Across Europe these regions are often socioeconomically relatively weak. Yet these sectors provide relatively well-paid jobs in many of these regions.Learn more
Partners
Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy of the European Commission
Hamburg Chamber of Commerce
