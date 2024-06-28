Regional industrial transitions to climate neutrality

The Programme identifies regions and activities with particularly big challenges to reach climate neutrality. It supports policymakers at all government levels to put in place measures to make the transformations happen, taking into account regional characteristics. For example, regions differ in their future demand for hydrogen and their access to hydrogen infrastructure. In some regions, businesses in key sectors may find it particularly difficult to integrate new emission-free technologies, or workers may be unskilled to do so. The Programme helps businesses detect risks such as costs from failed investments. It also highlights potential opportunities such as low-cost renewables and regional comparative advantage. Businesses can work together to better develop and exploit climate-neutral infrastructure. SMEs can benefit the most from cooperation in local and regional business networks.