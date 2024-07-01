Skip to main content
Environmental transition in regions

Regions, cities, and rural areas are key to addressing global environmental challenges, including climate change. Effective solutions require concerted efforts in areas such as land use, infrastructure, and economic activity transformations. Subnational governments are strategically positioned to spearhead responses, overseeing, on average, 63% of climate-related public expenditure and 69% of climate-related public investment, alongside broader powers over skills, housing, transport, waste, water, energy, and land use.

