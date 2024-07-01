Environmental transition in regions

Cities are not only home to a half of the world’s population but are also responsible for the majority of its GHG emissions. Globally, cities account for more than 70% of energy-related CO2 emissions and two thirds of energy demand, and these shares are expected to increase significantly over coming decades without significant climate action, as city populations are projected to increase from 3.5 to 5 billion between 2015 and 2050. Importantly, cities are also facing the most acute challenges in terms of their exposure and vulnerability to climate impacts and shocks, including heat waves, droughts, and floods.

Despite the challenges, cities are leading the charge in climate action. Local governments have control over various areas such as urban planning, transportation, waste management, energy production and distribution, water and wastewater management, and green spaces, all of which can implement measures to limit GHG emissions and drive the green transition. Consequently, it is estimated that local governments have direct power to cut up to one-third of GHG emissions in their cities. Further, 90% of urban emissions can be cut with existing technologies, while at the same time creating 86 million jobs by 2030 and 45 million by 2050.

Numerous municipalities and regions have established climate adaptation and mitigation targets that surpass those of their respective national governments. However, acting alone, their full potential in the response to climate change remains untapped. Co-ordination across levels of government is therefore essential.