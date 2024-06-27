Monitoring progress towards meeting the Paris Agreement requires improving the tracking and measurement of public climate-significant expenditure, including investment, at all levels of government .
Sub-national finance for climate
Given the urgency of the climate crisis, it is more important than ever to improve our understanding of the financial role of subnational governments in the net-zero transition, to track the progress regions and cities are making towards achieving the Paris Agreement commitments and other green objectives. It is also critical to identify areas where further action is needed for regions and cities to align their expenditure, investment, and revenues with their climate goals, and to mobilise additional sources of finance.