Sub-national finance for climate

Subnational Climate Finance Hub

The Subnational Government Climate Finance Hub (the Hub) was launched in 2022, in the framework of a joint project between the OECD and the European Commission DG REGIO on "Measuring and Enhancing Subnational Government Finance for Environment and Climate Action in OECD and EU Countries".

The Hub is a one-stop-shop that compiles all the outputs from the OECD-EC project and works that followed on the topic of subnational climate finance. It is structured around three main pillars and strands of work: at the macro-level, it covers subnational climate expenditure tracking and subnational climate revenue tracking; at the micro-level, it dives more granularly into the topic of subnational green budgeting.