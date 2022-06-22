Skip to main content
Subnational green budgeting

Green budgeting is a priority-based budgeting approach that uses the tools of budgetary policymaking to help governments at all levels achieve environmental and climate objectives. Examples of green budgeting tools include green impact assessments, green budget tagging, integrating a green perspective into expenditure reviews, and environmental fiscal reform, among others. Several regional and local governments across the OECD are exploring this approach as a decision-making tool to align their expenditure and revenue with environmental objectives.

