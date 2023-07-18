Tracking climate revenue at subnational level

The OECD developed the Compendium of Financial Instruments that Support Subnational Climate Action in OECD and EU Countries to provide an overview of some climate-related public revenue sources transferred to subnational governments from central governments. The Compendium is completed by an analysis which shed light on the diversity of climate-related revenue sources available to subnational governments and gaps that exist, providing recommendations on how and at what levels of government additional climate finance resources should be mobilised.