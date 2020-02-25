Environment at a Glance 2020 presents a digest of major environmental trends in areas such as climate change, biodiversity, water resources, air quality and circular economy. Analysis is based on indicators from the OECD Core Set of Environmental Indicators – a tool to evaluate environmental performance and to track the course towards sustainable development. The report uses the latest comparable data received from OECD members and compiled from other international sources.
