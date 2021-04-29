Industrial transitions in regions

Regions in industrial transition are generally former economic power houses in their country; today they often face lower GDP per capita and higher unemployment than the country average, as well as a GDP growth that is less than 1%. Urgent action is needed, as these regional inequalities are often growing within countries, especially in terms of economic output and income which frequently pairs with social pressures and lower well-being outcomes. Long-term economic decline, poor labour market outcomes, and unequal access to quality public services – common characteristics of regions in industrial transition – contribute to territorial differences in trust in government. Low levels of institutional trust can affect policy acceptance by residents, and risks weakening regional and local democratic outcomes.