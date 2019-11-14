Skip to main content
Regions in Industrial Transition

Policies for People and Places
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/c76ec2a1-en
OECD
OECD Regional Development Studies
OECD (2019), Regions in Industrial Transition: Policies for People and Places, OECD Regional Development Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c76ec2a1-en.
