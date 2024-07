Planification stratégique et développement régional

Close to 30% of the EU’s population lives in cross-border regions. However, these regions face challenges in areas such as public service delivery and support for local economic development. They also tend to perform less well economically than other types of regions. With support from the European Commission, the OECD and five EU cross-border regions are working to strengthen their governance mechanisms and help them deliver on shared development objectives. The work will also result in tools that can help policy makers build more resilient cross-border regions across EU Member States and OECD Member countries.