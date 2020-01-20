Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Strengthening Governance of EU Funds under Cohesion Policy

Administrative Capacity Building Roadmaps
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9b71c8d8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Multi-level Governance Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Strengthening Governance of EU Funds under Cohesion Policy: Administrative Capacity Building Roadmaps, OECD Multi-level Governance Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9b71c8d8-en.
Go to top