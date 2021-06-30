Self-assessment tool for local self-governments in Poland

This paper presents a Self-assessment Tool (SAT) to help local self-government units (LSGUs) in Poland strengthen public governance practices in the design and implementation of local development strategies. The SAT should help local actors assess their standards and practices across a set of key governance dimensions that may affect the effectiveness of investments and local development strategies undertaken by local administrations and the quality of the services they deliver. It provides key indicators to enable counties and municipalities to assess main strengths and gaps in public governance and local development practices, and in turn to design and pursue actions to improve services to citizens, and more effective engagement with stakeholders to build a collective vision and local development agenda.