This paper presents a Self-assessment Tool (SAT) to help local self-government units (LSGUs) in Poland strengthen public governance practices in the design and implementation of local development strategies. The SAT should help local actors assess their standards and practices across a set of key governance dimensions that may affect the effectiveness of investments and local development strategies undertaken by local administrations and the quality of the services they deliver. It provides key indicators to enable counties and municipalities to assess main strengths and gaps in public governance and local development practices, and in turn to design and pursue actions to improve services to citizens, and more effective engagement with stakeholders to build a collective vision and local development agenda.
Self-assessment tool for local self-governments in Poland
Strengthening governance for more effective development strategies
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper27 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper15 May 2024
-
Working paper18 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
Working paper20 March 2024
-
Working paper6 March 2024
Related publications
-
19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
6 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
8 December 2023