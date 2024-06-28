Administrative Capacity Building for Regional Development

Together with the European Commission, the OECD actively engages with Managing Authorities to help them better administer EU Cohesion Policy funds. Our support includes developing national and regional Administrative Capacity Building (ACB) Roadmaps and working with Managing Authorities to implement as along with concrete, capacity-building actions. Currently, our focus is on helping Managing Authorities strengthen the capacity of their Cohesion Policy fund beneficiaries to design and implement high-quality projects.

We have collaborated with national and regional public authorities, members of the European Union (Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania, Spain, Slovak Republic …), looking at practices in people management, organisation structures, strategic planning and implementation, beneficiary support, and higher-level framework conditions. Over the years, we have collaborated with over 10 national and regional public authorities in Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania, Spain, etc.