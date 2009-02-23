Guidance Manual for the Control of Transboundary Movements of Recoverable Wastes

This Guidance Manual includes detailed explanations on how to implement the OECD Decision C(2001)107/FINAL, as amended; copies of the Decision C(2001)107/FINAL (Annex A), including Appendices 3 and 4, and Appendix 8 which have been amended by C(2008)156; the updated consolidated lists of waste subject to the Green and Amber control procedures (Annexes B and C); other relevant information to facilitate the implementation of the OECD Decision C(2001)107/FINAL, such as applicable international transport agreements and a sample contract; and queries of the interactive database aiming to facilitate the paperwork of all parties involved in transboundary movements of wastes by providing the necessary information to complete the forms for the notification and movement documents. The database includes the information required by the Decision C(2001)107/FINAL, as amended and some practical information for each OECD member country (http://www2.oecd.org/waste).