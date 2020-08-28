Skip to main content
The jobs potential of a transition towards a resource efficient and circular economy

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/28e768df-en
Authors
Jean Chateau, Eleonora Mavroeidi
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Chateau, J. and E. Mavroeidi (2020), “The jobs potential of a transition towards a resource efficient and circular economy”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 167, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/28e768df-en.
