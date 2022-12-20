Skip to main content
Synergies and trade-offs in the transition to a resource-efficient and circular economy

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e8bb5c6e-en
Authors
Linda Livingstone, Peter Börkey, Rob Dellink, Frithjof Laubinger
Tags
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Livingstone, L. et al. (2022), “Synergies and trade-offs in the transition to a resource-efficient and circular economy”, OECD Environment Policy Papers, No. 34, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e8bb5c6e-en.
