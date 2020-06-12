Skip to main content
The consequences of a more resource efficient and circular economy for international trade patterns

A modelling assessment
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/fa01b672-en
Rob Dellink
OECD Environment Working Papers
Dellink, R. (2020), “The consequences of a more resource efficient and circular economy for international trade patterns: A modelling assessment”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 165, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fa01b672-en.
