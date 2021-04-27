Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Can modelling help better understand the transition to a more circular economy?

Economic models have been used for decades to quantify the future costs and benefits of climate policies. With increasing interest in the concept and implementation of a circular economy, the question is: can models also help better understand the transition to a more circular economy?

Blog
Go to top