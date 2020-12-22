Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Greening regional trade agreements on non-tariff measures through technical barriers to trade and regulatory co-operation

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dfc41618-en
Authors
Christophe Bellmann, Colette van der Ven
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bellmann, C. and C. van der Ven (2020), “Greening regional trade agreements on non-tariff measures through technical barriers to trade and regulatory co-operation”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2020/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dfc41618-en.
Go to top