Trade policies to promote the circular economy: A case study of lithium-ion batteries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d75a7f46-en
Authors
Evdokia Moïsé, Stela Rubínová
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Moïsé, E. and S. Rubínová (2023), “Trade policies to promote the circular economy: A case study of lithium-ion batteries”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2023/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d75a7f46-en.
