Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trade as a channel for environmental technologies diffusion

The case of the wind turbine manufacturing industry
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ce70f9c6-en
Authors
Grégoire Garsous, Stephan Worack
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Garsous, G. and S. Worack (2021), “Trade as a channel for environmental technologies diffusion: The case of the wind turbine manufacturing industry”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2021/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ce70f9c6-en.
Go to top