Environmental statistics, accounts and indicators

The OECD collects official data and statistics from countries on the state of the environment and natural resources, compiled using internationally harmonised methodologies and definitions. We also work with countries on accounting standards and indicator methodologies to track progress towards environmental goals and sustainable development. An increasingly important body of OECD work focuses on measuring environmental policy through structured and harmonized data. The OECD is a unique place that builds bridges between producers and users of environmental information, and promotes the provision of free and open access to data.