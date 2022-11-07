Launched in May 2021, IPAC leverages the OECD’s unique multidisciplinary and long-standing experience in evidence-based analysis. It builds on existing data and indicators, policy tools and advice developed by the OECD, the International Energy Agency (IEA), the International Transport Forum (ITF) and the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA). Given the urgency of the climate challenge, robust monitoring and assessment tools are essential to ensure actions are effective in delivering on commitments.
International Programme for Action on Climate (IPAC)
The OECD International Programme for Action on Climate (IPAC) supports country progress towards net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and a more resilient economy by 2050. Through regular tracking, policy evaluation and feedback on results and best practices, IPAC helps countries strengthen and co-ordinate their climate action. It complements and supports the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement monitoring frameworks.
About the International Programme for Action on Climate
How it works
IPAC provides foundational data and indicators to support countries’ policy choices and contributes to OECD climate change work. IPAC is currently structured under four components: (i) The Climate Action Dashboard; (ii) The Climate Action Monitor, (iii) A set of Climate Policies in Practice, and; (iv) Climate Action Country Notes. In its first phase, it has focused on methodological developments, monitoring climate action, and assessing leaving policies in practice. Climate Action Country Notes are in development.
The four components of IPAC
The Dashboard features key indicators that provide an at-a-glance view of country actions and progress towards climate objectives and trajectories toward net zero. It will inform the Climate Action Monitor and guide analysis.
The Monitor will provide an annual digest of country progress towards climate objectives, building on the Dashboard and supported by a policy framework. It will feature examples of climate mitigation and adaptation best practices and results.
IPAC country notes will assess progress toward climate goals considering countries’ specific circumstances. They will use a broader OECD climate indicator set providing a synthesis country’s national climate action and an assessment of progress to date.
The web portal will provide an interactive platform for dialogue and mutual learning. It will facilitate the exchange of best practices and innovative approaches, and provide easy access to other climate-related tools and projects.
Guided by a Technical Expert Group
The OECD International Programme for Action on Climate (IPAC) supports country progress towards net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and a more resilient economy by 2050. Through regular tracking, policy evaluation and feedback on results and best practices, IPAC helps countries strengthen and co-ordinate their climate action. It complements and supports the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement monitoring frameworks.
The IPAC Technical Expert Group (TEG), established in May 2021, is responsible for identifying the key indicators used in the Dashboard and the Annual Climate Monitor, as well as the broader set of climate-related indicators that will complement the analysis and feed into the country notes. The TEG also identifies indicators where additional methodological or measurement work is needed, and provide guidance for such work.
The TEG is composed of climate experts from OECD countries and participating economies as well as experts from IEA, ITF, NEA, OECD, and from IMF, UNECE, UNSD, UNFCCC, and Climate Transparency. The TEG members bring in a variety of competencies, from measurement (data, accounts, indicators) to the use of indicators in policy development and evaluation.
IPAC is funded by voluntary contributions. During the initial phase (2021-22), it is a key component of the OECD Project on Climate and Economic Resilience.
Coverage and participation
IPAC dashboard data covers all OECD countries, partner economies (Brazil, People’s Republic of China, India, Indonesia, South Africa), six prospective members (Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru, Romania), and other G20 countries. The IPAC dashboard is based on existing data already published by official sources. Other IPAC activities, such as IPAC country notes, are open to participation by all of the above countries.
The Climate Action Monitor
The Climate Action Monitor is IPAC’s annual flagship publication. It provides a synthesis of climate action and progress towards net-zero targets for 51 OECD and OECD partner countries. It presents a summary of information on greenhouse gas emissions, an assessment of climate-related hazards, and key trends in climate action. Directed towards policymakers and practitioners, the findings confirm, as COP28 gets underway, that without increased ambition and a significant increase in national climate action, countries will not be able to meet the net-zero challenge.
This work is part of the OECD’s Net Zero+ project which study global pathways to net zero and examine complementary policy actions that support profound structural reforms. Key actions for countries include:
- Increased ambition and adopt whole-of-the-government policy approaches.
- Strive to accelerate progress towards net-zero targets and avoid backsliding despite navigating multiple crises.
- Develop actionable strategies to address bottlenecks, including expanding the supply of critical materials for the energy transition.
- Ensure a just transition to protect vulnerable communities.
Based on the IPAC Dashboard, The Climate Action Monitor provides a digest of country progress towards climate objectives and alignment with Paris Agreement goals to help countries advance towards net zero.
Dive deeper into the data
The Climate Action Dashboard features key indicators that provide an at-a-glance view of country actions and progress towards climate objectives and trajectories toward net zero. It will inform the Climate Action Monitor and guide analysis.
Climate Policies in Practice
Nearly all OECD countries committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2050 or even earlier. However, no single country holds the key to solving the multitude of challenges in the transition towards an inclusive, green economy. Different situations will require different policy responses. It will be important that countries learn together and from one another:
What has worked well and why?
How can we most efficiently green our economies?
How can we promote an inclusive transition?
This platform offers practical policy examples of how OECD countries and partner economies have addressed the challenge of mitigating climate change in various sectors and at different government levels. The platform compiles policy responses and measures drawn from a broad range of OECD analysis, including country peer reviews. It facilitates knowledge exchange and experience-sharing on innovative approaches. Its ultimate goal is to inspire policy makers, business and civil society to take action to move us towards a net-zero world.
-
7 November 2022
-
7 November 2022
-
7 November 2022
-
7 November 2022
-
Case study7 November 2022
-
Case study7 November 2022
-
Case study7 November 2022
-
Case study7 November 2022
-
7 November 2022
-
Case study7 November 2022
Related publications
-
17 November 2023
-
7 November 2022
-
16 December 2021
-
Working paper7 November 2022
-
Working paper7 October 2022
-
Working paper15 March 2024
-
28 June 2024
Partners
IPAC leverages the OECD’s unique multidisciplinary and long-standing experience in evidence-based analysis. It builds on existing data and indicators, policy tools and advice developed by the OECD, the International Energy Agency (IEA), the International Transport Forum (ITF) and the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA). Given the urgency of the climate challenge, robust monitoring and assessment tools are essential to ensure actions are effective in delivering on commitments.
Engage with us
For more information, please contact: IPACinfo@oecd.org, cc: Ms. Nathalie Girouard, Head of the Environmental Performance and Information Division, OECD Environment Directorate.