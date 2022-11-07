The OECD International Programme for Action on Climate (IPAC) supports country progress towards net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and a more resilient economy by 2050. Through regular tracking, policy evaluation and feedback on results and best practices, IPAC helps countries strengthen and co-ordinate their climate action. It complements and supports the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement monitoring frameworks.

The IPAC Technical Expert Group (TEG), established in May 2021, is responsible for identifying the key indicators used in the Dashboard and the Annual Climate Monitor, as well as the broader set of climate-related indicators that will complement the analysis and feed into the country notes. The TEG also identifies indicators where additional methodological or measurement work is needed, and provide guidance for such work.



The TEG is composed of climate experts from OECD countries and participating economies as well as experts from IEA, ITF, NEA, OECD, and from IMF, UNECE, UNSD, UNFCCC, and Climate Transparency. The TEG members bring in a variety of competencies, from measurement (data, accounts, indicators) to the use of indicators in policy development and evaluation.

IPAC is funded by voluntary contributions. During the initial phase (2021-22), it is a key component of the OECD Project on Climate and Economic Resilience.