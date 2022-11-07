Skip to main content
International Programme for Action on Climate (IPAC)

The OECD International Programme for Action on Climate (IPAC) supports country progress towards net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and a more resilient economy by 2050. Through regular tracking, policy evaluation and feedback on results and best practices, IPAC helps countries strengthen and co-ordinate their climate action. It complements and supports the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement monitoring frameworks.

