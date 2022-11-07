Norway’s evolving incentives for zero-emission vehicles

No other country in the world has gone as far as Norway in the decarbonisation of its transport sector: two-thirds of new passenger vehicles sold in 2021 were fully electric. Norway also electrified a third of its domestic ferries and is a pioneer in electric aviation. Norway had some 470 000 ZEVs, the largest number in Europe and 16% of total stock. ZEVs and hybrid vehicles represent close to a quarter of Norway’s passenger car fleet. The country is making progress towards its goal of registering all new passenger cars and light vans as ZEVs by 2025. The impacts of Norway’s ZEV rollout and related emission cuts became strongly visible as of 2016. According to national projections, transport emissions are projected to decrease by nearly one-third from 2019 to 2030 (OECD, 2022).

However, the push to persuade households to purchase ZEVs has come at a price. The policy has contributed to a sizeable revenue decline from car-related excise duties. The tax expenditure from the VAT exemption reached NOK 11.3 billion (USD 1.3 billion) in 2021. The overall advantage of electric vehicles (fully battery electric and plug-in hybrid) was estimated at NOK 30 billion (USD 3.5 billion) in 2021. While policy measures triggered a strong increase in the purchase of ZEVs, the related tax revenue losses represented close to a third of environmental tax revenue. These taxes are a victim of their own success: reducing environmentally harmful activities has undercut the tax base. Given the success of electric mobility, the government is now working towards building a sustainable vehicle taxation system.