The Netherlands’ CO2 Performance Ladder

Created in 2009, the CO 2 Performance Ladder is a green public procurement instrument that serves as both a CO 2 management system and a procurement tool. The Ladder’s main objective is to stimulate organisations to gain insights into their CO 2 emissions, and to continuously seek opportunities to cut back these emissions in the organisation and consequently within projects.

Contractors are encouraged to take steps towards reducing the company’s carbon footprint, either within the organisation, during execution of a given project or in the supply chain. Depending on the level of commitment, they can apply for a certificate on the Ladder and attach it to their offer. With a certificate on the Ladder, organisations can gain an award advantage of up to 10%, representing an immediate investment return for their efforts to reduce CO 2 emissions.

The Ladder’s certification system is comprised of five CO 2 ambition levels (or steps on the Ladder). The first three levels focus on CO 2 management and emissions reductions within the company’s business operations. Most organisations start at level 3. As of step 4 and 5, contractors begin exerting influence beyond their own business sphere. They commit to reducing the carbon footprint of the supply chain, participate in investments for innovation and share their knowledge with other business partners. Essentially, the more a company commits to reducing CO 2 , the higher it moves up the Ladder.

Each CO 2 ambition level is linked to a percentage reduction of the submission price. Bidding companies can thus reduce their price by up to 10% (2% per step). In the contract, the ambition level is included as a performance requirement and must be implemented as part of the execution of the project. Therefore, the Ladder helps companies reduce their carbon footprints and costs.

Advancing climate and environmental objectives are important factors that influence public decisions. Many contracting authorities are moving from Most Economically Advantageous Tenders (MEAT) to Most Advantageous Tenders (MET). By being rated higher on the Ladder, a company demonstrates its climate-friendly behaviour, increasing its attractiveness and chances of winning the contract.

The scheme is managed by the Foundation for Climate Friendly Procurement and Business (SKAO), which assesses annually the emissions reduction efforts of participating organisations. Third-party accreditation reduces the burden on procurement authorities to verify the companies’ commitments. If a contractor does not comply with the level of ambition set in the project tender, it must reimburse one and a half times the advantage granted.