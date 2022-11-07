Germany’s sponge cities to tackle heat and flooding

By imitating the natural water cycle, green roofs, façades and other green spaces absorb the rainwater where it lands, soaking it up like a sponge until it can infiltrate into the ground or evaporate. Green areas thereby ease the pressure on the sewage system, helping prevent or at least reduce the impacts of floods. Green roofs and façades also help keep buildings and surrounding air cool, encouraging biodiversity and improving air quality and citizens’ well-being.

There are two different types of green roof systems: intensive and extensive. Intensive green roofs use a deeper amount of vegetation and therefore have a stronger capacity to absorb rainwater. However, the extensive form requires much less maintenance, making it cheaper and more popular. In 2019, the large majority of German green roof areas (84%) used the extensive approach (BuGG, 2020). However, the trend is now moving towards intensive green roofs (e.g. accessible roof gardens).

The installation of green roofs and façades has been mostly encouraged by municipalities through provisions in local development plans. In 2019, about two-thirds of German cities had made green roofs mandatory in development plans (compared to one-third in 2010). Seven out of ten cities with more than 50 000 inhabitants provide for roof greening in their respective development plans. These provisions apply primarily to flat roofs and flat pitched roofs, with an average substrate layer of at least 10 cm (BuGG, 2020). In addition, some municipalities also define specific design requirements for building structures.

Targeted funding programmes are usually used to encourage the greening of specific neighbourhoods (sometimes also covering the entire city). About a quarter of Germany’s larger cities provide financial subsidies for green roofs. The proposed funding can cover up to half of investment costs and represents on average 10‑100 EUR/m2 and 500-100 000 EUR per project (BuGG, 2020).

Within the framework of impact compensation regulation, about a quarter of cities award eco-points for green roofs. The promotion of green roofs and photovoltaic/solar thermal systems is complementary. The large majority of cities also grant a reduction for the split wastewater fee. However, this reduction is rather minor compared to the extra costs related to greening buildings.