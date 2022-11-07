Israel’s sustainable water management plans

Israel is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. In recent years, extreme weather events have been more frequent and lasted longer, including years that were either exceedingly wet or dry. Under a “high emissions scenario”, the mean annual temperature could rise by up to 4.4ºC by the end of the century; 60% of days could be “hot days”. Meanwhile, total annual precipitation could decrease by 25%, with large year-to-year variability in drought conditions (WHO and UNFCCC, 2022). This will lead to, among other impacts, reduced recharge of groundwater aquifers and negative impacts on freshwater ecosystems; reduced water levels and increased salinity of Lake Kinneret; and more desertification of the southern part of Israel. The country needs to deal with multiple sources of risks and large climatic uncertainty.

To date, Israel already faces a high level of water stress; deserts make up more than half of its surface. Nevertheless, the vast majority of Israeli citizens enjoy water supply through a direct connection to the national water system. However, the projected population growth and the diminishing supply of water from natural sources present a challenge for maintaining this access. For example, tens of thousands of Bedouins living in unrecognised villages in the Negev have only partial access to water.

Despite the widespread use of irrigation technology, freshwater still accounts for about half of water use in agriculture, contributing to high levels of water stress. The country needs to gradually reduce overexploitation of freshwater resources, improve water allocation among sectors and to nature, while ensuring a fair distribution of the country’s scarce freshwater resources.