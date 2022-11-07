Austria’s “KlimaTicket” to promote low-carbon mobility

On 26 October 2021, the Austrian National Day, Austria introduced the nationwide “KlimaTicket” (Austria Climate Ticket). It offered almost unlimited public transport use across the country, with a single ticket for a full year. In total, the ticket costs EUR 1 095 per year for adults (EUR 3 per day) and EUR 821 for youth and seniors. A family ticket is also available. The climate ticket offers a simple and affordable mobility service, underlining the value of a streamlined ticketing system.

With the KlimaTicket, the federal government of Austria intends to explicitly contribute to reaching the Paris climate goals: “[t]he more you participate, the better it is for the climate.” The KlimaTicket is one of Austria’s key policies to incentivise the use of public transport. In parallel, the federal government is also investing in infrastructure development and the digitalisation of services to make public transport more attractive. The number of trains covering key lines from west to east has been increased; the train fleet has been modernised and the offer of night trains has been expanded.

Austria’s climate ticket is the result of two years of negotiations between the federal and regional governments, transport organisations and operators. As of January 2022, regional tickets have been introduced in all states (Länder).