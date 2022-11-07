Promoting effective and meaningful engagement of indigenous communities in Norway’s Arctic areas

The Arctic EIA project – involving members of the Arctic Council – gathered examples of good practices from across the region. Among others, it identified one example from northern Norway, where dialogue with Sami reindeer herders started at an early stage and was maintained throughout the entire process. This capitalised on local knowledge in the project design of an apartment development project near Tromsø. The EIA indicated a negative impact on the reindeers’ use of the area, which could have ended the project. However, informal meetings and inspections collected tacit knowledge and information on the actual use of the land by reindeer herders. Thanks to continued dialogue, the proponent and reindeer herders came to an agreement, which secured a migration corridor for wildlife, as well as space for local leisure activities. The solution was acceptable to all parties; it was negotiated in a transparent manner, incorporating herders’ viewpoints in the EIA.

This example illustrates that meaningful public participation in the early planning phase can inform the EIA process in a positive way and strengthen local adaptive capacity. This is especially relevant for fragile Arctic areas where impact assessments must be better informed by people with knowledge and expertise of local livelihoods. This can be a lengthy process and requires a lot of flexibility. It is therefore crucial to build a relationship and trust among affected communities at the earliest possible stage. Competent authorities “need to talk to scientists and locals at the same time – not scientists first and locals after” (Arctic Council, 2019).

The right of Indigenous Peoples to participate in Norway’s decision-making processes was formalised in 2005. The obligation to consult the Sami Parliament is applicable to traditional Sami areas. This is especially the case for matters concerning the resource base of the Sami culture, including land rights, land administration and competing land use. The Nature Diversity Act requires Sami knowledge to be considered in public decisions that are relevant for the conservation and sustainable use of biological, geological and landscape diversity; Norway’s Planning and Building Act clarifies the tools and instruments to be used by local and regional authorities in planning processes for reindeer herding areas.