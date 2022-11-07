London’s congestion charge and its low emission zones

Since 2003, the City of London has applied a congestion charge in a large area of central London. The coverage of the zone, operational timeframes and level of charges have evolved over time. In 2022, drivers entering the congestion charge area paid a standard charge of £15 per day, applicable between 7:00-18:00 from Monday-Friday and from 12:00-18:00 on weekends and most bank holidays. The scheme is administered by Transport for London. A comprehensive network of cameras across the congestion charge zone records car number plates and cross-references them against a register of cars that have paid the charge. Drivers who do not pay the congestion charge within three days receive a penalty charge notice for £160.

The revenues cover the operational costs of the scheme and are channelled into London’s public transport system. The measure aims to discourage car traffic, reduce the length of journeys and make public transport services more attractive. Different groups benefit from reductions or exemptions, including people with disabilities, residents living within the congestion zone, emergency services, taxis and drivers of electric and alternative fuel vehicles. Motorbikes, mopeds and bicycles are also exempt from paying London's congestion charge.

In addition, the City of London introduced two road pricing schemes to reduce carbon emissions and other air pollutants: a Low Emission Zone (LEZ) for heavy goods vehicles, created in 2008, and a 24-hour Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) launched in 2019, also applicable to residents.

The LEZ emission standards were strengthened for heavy vehicles in 2021 (Euro 6 for buses, coaches and vans over 3.5 tonnes, and Euro 3 for particulate matter only for vans and minibuses). Vehicles that do not meet these standards must pay a charge of £100 per day. Heavy vehicles that do not meet the Euro 4 standard must pay a higher charge of £300 per day. These measures contributed to reducing the number of highly polluting vehicles in central London, and thus improving air quality.

The ULEZ applies to passenger vehicles, motorcycles, vans, specialist vehicles and minibuses. Vehicles driving within ULEZ must either meet the relevant emission standards (Euro 4 for petrol, Euro 6 for diesel and Euro 3 for motorbikes) or pay a daily fee of £12.5, or £100 for buses and heavy goods vehicles. Since October 2021, the ULEZ has been expanded to the whole of inner London (up to the north and south circular covering 4 million people). This makes it one of the world’s largest LEZs.

In parallel, Transport for London has purchased over 500 zero emission buses; as of 2021, all new buses must be zero emission; the city aims to achieve zero emissions for its entire bus fleet by 2034.