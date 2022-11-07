New Zealand’s plans for agricultural emissions pricing

Legally binding objectives for agriculture are an integral component of New Zealand’s climate commitments, including quantified medium- and long-term targets. The country aims to reduce gross biogenic CH 4 emissions 10% below 2017 levels by 2030 and by 24-47% by 2050. Other GHG emissions shall reach net zero by 2050 (2019 Zero Carbon Amendment Act).

To help the country progress towards its targets, policy measures will be set out in three emissions reduction plans (2022-25, 2026-30, 2031-35), including sector-specific emissions budgets. An independent Climate Change Commission monitors progress, and reports annually on achievement towards reaching the 2050 target.

The government’s first emissions reduction plan for 2022-25 is based on five focus areas: 1) pricing agricultural emissions by 2025; 2) accelerating new mitigation technologies; 3) supporting producers to make changes; 4) promoting the transition to more sustainable farming systems; and 5) enabling Māori-led solutions, which is a cross-cutting objective to capitalise on indigenous knowledge.

The Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership – He Waka Eke Noa (“We are in this together”) – is at the heart of New Zealand’s approach to reduce emissions from agriculture. Established in 2019, the partnership brings together key stakeholders such as Māori farming organisations, industry partners, sector experts and scientists, as well as government representatives, to develop practical solutions. It is committed to designing an on-farm pricing system that ensures New Zealand’s agricultural products remain internationally competitive while reducing emissions. It also aims to help build resilience in rural communities.